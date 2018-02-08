BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The local metro system has been shutdown through the weekend due to emergency repairs.

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Thursday night that the entire Metro SubwayLink system will be temporarily shut down for emergency inspection and repairs Friday through Sunday.

This is happening due to a preliminary inspection that was conducted in preparation for planned summer track-work, in which inspectors learned that some sections of track need replacement sooner than expected.

MDOT MTA officials will reopen Metro SubwayLink stations as soon as possible with updates to be provided by Sunday night.

“The safety of our riders is a fundamental responsibility that we take with the utmost seriousness,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Kevin Quinn. “With this immediate action, we are working to ensure the well-being of everyone who rides our system, and we do not take any risks when it comes to safety.”

Customers are encouraged to use MDOT MTA Light RailLink and the CityLink/LocalLink bus system while repairs are underway to the Metro SubwayLink system.

MDOT MTA customers are encouraged to visit www.mta.maryland.gov for the latest updates and alternative transportation options, as well as www.facebook.com/mtamaryland and Twitter @mtamaryland or to call 410-539-5000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook