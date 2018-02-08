BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh released a statement to clarify comments she made about her knowledge of the corruption trial involving the Baltimore Police Department.

Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that when Pugh was asked if she’d been following the trial, Pugh first said, “No I have not.”

Pugh then tweeted out a statement Thursday to “clarify” her statements, which were “further distorted.”

“Be assured, we are addressing the culture and practices of the Baltimore Police Department in a way that will engender the highest level of trust and confidence our citizens want and need in those who are sworn to protect and defend,” she said in her tweet.

See Pugh’s full statement below:

Be assured, we are addressing the culture and practices of the Baltimore Police Department in a way that will engender the highest level of trust and confidence our citizens want and need in those who are sworn to protect and defend. pic.twitter.com/LwriN8rwjJ — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) February 8, 2018

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook