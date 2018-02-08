By Alex DeMetrick
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Oyster Recovery Partnerships’s shell donation program is going strong.

Last year, according to WJZ’s Alex DeMetrick, donated shells totaled 1,169 tons.

In the summer, the shells will have spat (baby oysters) attached to them, and they’ll be placed on oyster bars around the Chesapeake Bay in an effort to restore badly diminished oyster stocks.

One shell can support ten spat, which are raised and attached at the University of Maryland’s Horn Point Lab in Cambridge.

