BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two adult flu deaths have been reported in Anne Arundel County between October 1, 2017 and January 25, 2018.

According to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, adult flu deaths are not reportable in Maryland and these are the only two confirmed by local hospitals. Both adults were over 65 years old.

The department was unable to identify the specifics of individual cases but says during the week of January 28, the daily average of county residents visiting emergency rooms for influenza-like illnesses was 44.

The department says this is Maryland’s worst flu season since 2014-2015.

According to the department, people at high risk of complications from the flu include children younger than 5, adults 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

“It is not too late to get vaccinated,” said Acting Health Officer Frances Phillips in a statement. “Yearly vaccinations are important because the strains of influenza that circulate change over time. County residents are urged to get protected now by contacting their health care provider, local health department or neighborhood pharmacy to schedule an appointment.”

There will be a free walk-in flu vaccine clinic this Friday, February 9 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glen Burnie Center, 416 A Street, S.W., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

