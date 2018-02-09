BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sgt. Alicia White, who was charged with manslaughter in the death of Freddie Gray, is moving to the Baltimore Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

A personnel order sent Thursday evening did not explain what White’s responsibilities will be in the new department in charge of investigating allegations of misconduct.

White was one of six officers charged in May 2015 in connection with Gray’s death but her case never made it to trial. All of her charges were dropped after prosecutors lost three cases an a jury could not reach an agreement on a fourth.

White maintains she did nothing wrong.

Officer Alice Carson-Johnson is also moving to Internal Affairs. She was found guilty of misconduct when she missed a meeting with Deputy State’s Attorney Janice Bledsoe about the Freddie Gray case.

She was an instructor at the Police Department’s training academy who trained Officer William Porter in his medical responses in 2013. His was the case that ended in a mistrial.

