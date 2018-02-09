BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Late Thursday night the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) shut down the entire metro subway system.

The security gate is down and locked and there are signs up across the street saying that the subway system is closed. This will affect 40,000 daily riders. The Maryland Department of Transportation, says they were getting ready for a track replacement scheduled for this summer when they found a problem.

“We were conducting a preliminary track inspection in preparation for some summer track repairs and we identified some tracks that needed to be replaced sooner than later,” said Maryland Transit Administration administrator Kevin Quinn.

“Quinn says safety is MTA’s number one priority and the most important aspect of its service so out of an abundance of caution the system is being shut down today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

“We’re encouraging all our riders to check out our website mta.Maryland.Gov for alternate routes and folks should be looking to take our light-rail service or additional bus service that serves the stations and they can find alternate routes on our website,” said Quinn.

The state is not releasing a lot of details about the nature of that track repair problem. But a couple of train operators this morning said it must be pretty serious for them to have taken the three day action.

MTA says that they’re going to reassess and by some time Sunday they’ll give riders an indication of what they plan to do next week.

Under normal circumstances, the 15.5-mile, 14 station metro runs every eight to 15 minutes from Johns Hopkins metro subway station to Owings Mill station.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook