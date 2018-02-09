BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It takes a lot of tools to keep the lights on. BGE is thinking of adding one more.

The utility company is testing drones to keep an overhead eye on overhead lines.

According to BGE transmission line mechanic Cody Long “that high vantage point makes it easier to see the failure of equipment.”

Equipped with rotating cameras connected to operators on the ground, the drones offer quick maneuverability and up close looks, in a fraction of the time of getting a lineman up a pole.

According to BGE engineer Dan Kurtz, BGE is trying to answer “how can it improve employee safety? How can we make the system more reliable by identifying defects on the system?”

As for what exactly the drones are looking for, Long says “we’re looking for anything that’s been stressed, deteriorated or anything that might have been caused by nature or any malfunction.”

While drones have moved from hobbies to work places, BGE’s parent company Exelon has become one of the first power providers to test drones as a potential new tool.

