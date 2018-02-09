Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, School bus accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two kids sustained minor injuries after a car rear-ended a school bus in Baltimore County Friday afternoon.

Fire officials say a car rear-ended a school bus at North Point Blvd and Trappe Road in Dundalk. There were 27 kids on the bus at the time of the incident and they had exited the bus by the time authorities arrived.

The two kids who sustained minor injuries were evaluated and the bus driver and other kids were not injured.

The driver of the car was trapped and is being evaluated, officials say.

