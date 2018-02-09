BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County flag will be lowered and a moment of silence is planned Friday to honor two sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon were shot and killed on February 10, 2016. They were responding to a call for a suspicious person at Panera Bread restaurant in Abingdon.

The man shot Dailey, 52, as he fled the restaurant. He then shot and killed Logsdon, 43, while firing at police as he hid in a parking lot.

“There are 51 weeks that are tolerable, but it’s still fresh and new,” Aimee Grebe, Dailey’s fiance, told The Baltimore Sun Tuesday. “Then you have the week up to the 10th and it’s heavy. You know what lies ahead for the 10th, and not only do I think of Pat and Mark, I think of all the officers that have lost their lives, especially lately.”

Jennifer Logsdon was married to Mark Logsdon for almost seven years. She recently went back to work.

“It will always be a difficult week, no matter how many years go by. It will always be a difficult month, no matter how many years go by,” Logsdon told The Baltimore Sun.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman ordered observances for their deaths to occur outside the county office building, 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air.

According to a press release from the Harford County Government, the public is welcome to gather with employees. The moment of silence begins at noon and the county’s emergency sirens will blast three times in succession for approximately one minute.

“Two years ago Harford County was shocked by the murder of two deputies who gave their lives protecting our community,” County Executive Glassman said in a statement. “The passage of time has not diminished our gratitude for their sacrifice. We will come together again on this tragic anniversary so that the families of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon know they remain in our hearts forever.”

