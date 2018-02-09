BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A freight train collided with a tractor-trailer Friday morning in Frederick County, leaving one person injured.
According to WUSA9, Frederick fire officials say one person has been injured after a CSX train collided with a tractor-trailer in Point of Rocks, Maryland.
It reportedly happened by a commuter lot near the rail yard.
Officials say the train didn’t derail and there are currently no hazards located on the train, but possible hazards on the tractor-trailer are being investigated.
Traffic in the area has been shut down.
This is a developing story.
