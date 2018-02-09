Filed Under:Accident, Frederick County, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A freight train collided with a tractor-trailer Friday morning in Frederick County, leaving one person injured.

According to WUSA9, Frederick fire officials say one person has been injured after a CSX train collided with a tractor-trailer in Point of Rocks, Maryland.

It reportedly happened by a commuter lot near the rail yard.

Officials say the train didn’t derail and there are currently no hazards located on the train, but possible hazards on the tractor-trailer are being investigated.

Traffic in the area has been shut down.

This is a developing story.

