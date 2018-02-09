BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The House has passed the budget compromise that cleared the Senate earlier this morning.

“This agreement accomplishes getting the resources that we need to rebuild our military,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan. “But also this includes long delayed disaster funding to aid recovery from the hurricanes and the wildfires. Money to fight opioids. Something that knows no partisan boundaries.”

At about 2:00 a.m. today the Senate approved a budget deal. But it was not in time to avoid a second government shutdown this year. That deadline was midnight.

Late last night Republican Senator Rand Paul repeatedly objected to calls for a vote before 1:00 a.m. Paul did so to protest what he called runaway government spending.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” Paul said. “Every one of those republicans complained about President Obama’s deficits and yet now we have them out there bragging and pushing and doing everything they can to get their trillion dollar deficit through.”

Fellow Republican Senator John Cornyn, who was trying to get the vote to the floor before midnight, blamed Paul for missing the deadline.

“The senator from Kentucky by objecting to the unanimous consent request will effectively shut down the federal government for no real reason,” said Cornyn. “The outcome will be exactly the same.”

The budget deal that passed only funds the government for another six weeks, meaning if lawmakers can’t work out a longer term deal in that time, the government could face a third shutdown.

The current shutdown will continue until the bill gets president trump’s signature.

