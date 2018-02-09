Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The warm-up now begins! Yesterday I was doing the noon news from the “Outback.” The wind was chugging through TV Hill so I stepped out of the ” Outback set” and into the sun for some relief. And even with the sun noticeably higher in the sky these days it had little impact on that chill.

Today, without that warmer sun we will, because of a big southerly flow, see temps 10° warmer than yesterday. Tomorrow’s high will be 8° warmer than today, and by Sunday we will have a high of 64°; a full 20° warmer than today.

It will, with that southerly flow be cloudy, and wet at times. We may even have a thundershower at times. But this time of the year gray and damp, is not uncommon with, way above, normal tempuraures.

Even into mid-week, next week, (Valentine’s Day if you will), the forecast highs are still at, or WELL ABOVE, normal. But it will still be cloudy. A trade off that looks, no actually, feels good to me! And hopefully you.

Have a great, and safe weekend.

