BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s charity campaign is raising money for the Baltimore grassroots organization “Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle.”

Hip Hop artist J. Cole has joined Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge to support organizations in under-served communities.

The organizers of Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle say they are excited that J. Cole selected them to make his donation, they have been fans of his music for years and his lyrics have even inspired some of their slogans.

“I’ve always been a fan of J. Cole, as an artist, so it’s really great to see an artist like him investing in an organization like ours,” said Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle CEO and co-founder Adam Jackson.

The donation is to help fulfill their organization’s mission.

“A lot of our work as a think tank is figuring out how to bring that perspective into the halls of power so we can get more resources and more impact on a positive side for our community,” Jackson said.

J. Cole is the latest celebrity to support Kaepernick’s charity pledge. The former NFL quarterback launched the campaign following his National Anthem protests in 2016 to fight for social justice.

The campaign reached the million-dollar goal in January. Donations from celebrities continue to pour in.

About 25 percent of the funding for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle comes from donations, people are encouraged to volunteer their time or give a financial donation.

In total, Colin Kaepernick’s Million Dollar Pledge has helped more than 30 organizations across the country.

