ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed an executive order outlining the factors a governor must consider when making parole decisions for an offender sentenced as a juvenile to life in prison.

The order announced by Hogan’s office in a news release Friday requires that the governor weigh the offender’s age at the time of the crime, as well as demonstrated maturity and rehabilitation.

Hogan’s office says the order codifies current practice.

Maryland is one of only three states that require the governor to sign off on parole recommendations for lifers. Critics say that leads to too few people being released.

Earlier this week, the state’s highest court heard arguments earlier this week about whether juvenile offenders serving life sentences are unconstitutionally being denied meaningful opportunities for parole.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)