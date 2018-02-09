BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities have arrested a Washington D.C. man for allegedly offering a female minor money in exchange for sexual acts through a messaging app.

Anne Arundel County police say on Tuesday, a concerned parent notified detectives that her daughter was communicating with a man on the Facebook Messenger app. Investigators then assumed the identity of the girl and began communicating with the suspect. Officers say the man offered the girl, who was really police officers acting as the girl, money in exchange for sexual acts.

On Wednesday, officers, acting as the girl, arranged to meet with the suspect. At about 9 p.m., authorities arrested Leon Richard Harrison, 55, at a fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

