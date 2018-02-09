Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day? According to a 1,000-person survey conducted across the country by Offers.com and AskMen, consumers in Maryland are more traditional when it comes to their Valentine’s Day gifts. Chocolates, teddy bears, roses, a vase and silver bracelets were the top five gifts in your state this year.

However, keep alcohol and lingerie out of your shopping cart. Maryland shoppers chose these items as their least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

While shopping early can help you snag the best deals, 52% of Maryland shoppers admitted that they wait until the week of Valentine’s Day to buy their gifts.

To celebrate the holiday, 27% of consumers in Maryland said they would be staying in for the night. Meanwhile, 21% plan to have dinner at a romantic restaurant and 20% will be celebrating with an activity such as bowling or mini golf. When it comes to the top treats they hope to receive on February 14th, Maryland wants candy hearts (24%) and a box of chocolates (23%).

Roses steal the show as the top Valentine’s Day flower in Maryland (46%). If you want to give a more unique gift this year, consider lilies (23%) or daisies (8%).

The same survey also found that nine out of 10 Americans feel pressure if they’re not in a relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, they are not willing to go out of their way to find a date. Only 7% of respondents would use a dating app to find a date for V-Day.

Another interesting tidbit from the survey was that people are wishy-washy about first dates on Valentine’s Day. Just 53% say a Valentine’s first date is OK.