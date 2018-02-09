Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Gun Trace Task Force, Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s acting police commissioner says he’s introducing random integrity tests, polygraph tests and a unit tasked with preventing overtime abuse.

Darryl DeSousa made the announcements Friday, a day after prosecutors and defense teams wrapped up arguments in a major police corruption trial. It’s now in the hands of a jury.

In court testimony, ex-detectives with a rogue Baltimore police unit have admitted to rampant corruption over years and chronic overtime fraud.

DeSousa says he’s also contemplating having an outside panel look into the Gun Trace Task Force, the disbanded unit at the center of the police corruption scandal. Earlier this week, police announced the creation of a Corruption Investigation Unit within the beleaguered department.

“I cannot minimize that there are corrupt cops. GTTF is awful. It sickens me to my stomach to see what occurred,” he said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch