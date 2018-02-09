Filed Under:Obituary, The Wire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reg E. Cathey, known for his roles on “The Wire,” “House of Cards” and “Oz,” died Friday at the age of 59.

He won an Emmy in 2015 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for “House of Cards.”

David Simon, the creator the “The Wire,” first reported Cathey’s death on Twitter.

Carey was born in Huntsville, Alabama, and raised for some of his life in Germany. He reportedly died at his home in New York, surrounded by family and friends, according to TMZ.

His cause of death has not yet been determined. According to multiple reports, Cathey had been battling lung cancer.

