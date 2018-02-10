Filed Under:Baltimore Police, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Friday night.

The Baltimore Police Department is searching for Jayden Alexander Key who was last seen around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Fulton Avenue.

jayden key Police Searching For Missing 10 Year Old Boy

Key is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

Key was last seen wearing a black and red stripe jacket, a grey and blue collar blue shirt, green khaki pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or 911.

