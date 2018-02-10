CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Officials say a fire has destroyed two buildings in Cumberland’s historic district.

The state fire marshal’s office said Saturday no injuries have been reported.

Nearly 125 firefighters from Maryland and West Virginia were alerted to the blaze shortly after 3 a.m. by a passing cab driver. A team of fire investigators from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and the Cumberland Fire Department remain on the scene to investigate the cause.

They determined the fire started in 29 Prospect Square and caused significant damage to the adjoining address. Neither structure was occupied at the time of the fire.

Damage has been estimated to be about $500,000 to the 6,000-square-foot fire scene, which consists of both buildings. The fire marshal’s office described the buildings as two-and-a-half-story brick colonial structures.

