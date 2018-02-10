WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch Issued Ahead Of Heavy Rain For The WeekendDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar |
Filed Under:Maryland Medicaid

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland will recover $81 million from a contractor that the state says failed to rebuild the state’s Medicaid computer system.

Attorney General Brian Frosh announced the settlement Friday with Computer Sciences Corporation, which was a state contractor to the state health department. He says it compensates the state for the damages suffered from the failure of the company to live up to its obligations.

The state ended its $170 million contract with Computer Sciences Corp. in 2015 after complaining for a year about the company’s work. The state had already paid about $27 million to the company, with much of the money coming from federal funds.

The attorney general’s office says the settlement resolves claims by both parties.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch