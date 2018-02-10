BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday morning.
Baltimore City Police officers responded to the 4000 block of Belle Avenue for a shooting just before noon. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. A medic was called and took the man to an area hospital.
Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Boarman Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Police have not yet released information about a suspect or motive.
