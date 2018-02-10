ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new law requiring Maryland businesses with 15 or more employees to provide up to five days of earned paid sick leave is scheduled to go into effect.

The law is set to take effect Sunday.

The measure, approved last year by the General Assembly, initially was scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, but Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the bill, contending it would be damaging to small businesses.

The assembly voted to override the veto last month.

The Senate has approved a bill to delay implementation until July to give businesses more time to prepare, but a delay lacks support in the House. Del. Dereck Davis, who chairs the House committee that will decide whether the bill to delay implementation moves forward, told The Washington Post it’s “dead on arrival.”

