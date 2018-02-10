WJZ WEATHER: Flood Watch Issued Ahead Of Heavy Rain For The WeekendDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar |
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. Andy Harris says he doesn’t support offshore drilling off Maryland’s coast.

Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, was asked about his position at a recent town hall.

Harris says he supports the concept of offshore drilling, but he opposes it where local jurisdictions don’t want it. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, said: “since Ocean City and the local jurisdictions do oppose it in Maryland, I oppose it off the coast of Maryland.”

The top lawyers for a dozen coastal states want the U.S. Interior Department to cancel the Trump administration’s plan to expand offshore drilling. Attorneys general for California, Connecticut, Delaware, North Carolina, Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Oregon, Rhode Island and Virginia signed on to a recent letter opposing it.

