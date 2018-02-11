BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Coast Guard medevaced a woman from a cruise ship that was off the coast of Maryland on Sunday.
The 71-year-old woman was suffering a possible cardiac event on the cruise ship Carnival Pride, when a crewmember contacted watchstanders at the Coast Guard just before 3:45 a.m.
The cruise ship was 8 miles off Point Lookout, Maryland, and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium search and rescue crew took the woman to a hospital in Leonardtown.
The woman’s condition has not been released.
