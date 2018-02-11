BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the rain and dreary weather, people stripped down to participate in Cupid’s Undie Run on Saturday afternoon.
Dozens showed up to Power Plant Live! in downtown Baltimore to be apart of the brief fun run.
The annual event for Valentine’s Day raised money to find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a tumor-causing genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 people.
Events were held in cities all across the country. After the run, participants were rewarded with a dance party and costume contest.
According to the Cupid’s Charity website, since its creation in 2012, the nonprofit has raised over $14.5 million.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook