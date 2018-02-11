BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured and a cat died in a house fire in Joppa, Maryland, on Sunday.
Fire crews from several companies responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Old Joppa Road just after noon.
One person was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company spokesperson Lt. Andrew Doyle. No firefighters were injured.
A cat reportedly died at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
