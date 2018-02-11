WJZ WEATHERFlood Warning In Effect As Heavy Rain Covers Region | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar |
Filed Under:Harford County, House Fire, joppa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured and a cat died in a house fire in Joppa, Maryland, on Sunday.

Fire crews from several companies responded to the scene in the 1700 block of Old Joppa Road just after noon.

One person was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company spokesperson Lt. Andrew Doyle. No firefighters were injured.

A cat reportedly died at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch