BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has determined that the entire Baltimore Metro Subway System will remain closed for up to four weeks.

Following a “thorough inspection,” it was found that the Metro SubwayLink will need to be closed until March 11 for safety reasons.

As sections of the SubwayLink are repaired, some parts of the system could be reopened.

Maryland Transit Administration Director Kevin Quinn explains the inspection and decision that led to shutting down the entire Baltimore Metro Subway System:

This comes after major problems were found with elevated tracks from Owings Mills to West Cold Spring Lane that needed to be repaired.

The Hogan Administration announced $2.2 million will be used in emergency funding to run shuttle bus bridges to transport riders along the Metro SubwayLink route.

The free shuttle bus service will begin at 5 a.m. Monday. There will be a local bus bridge that will stop at all stations, and run Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight, and from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

An express bus bridge will also run during peak hours on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The express bus bridge will make stops at Owings Mills, Milford Mill, Mondawmin, State Center, Charles Center and Johns Hopkins.

Transit Ambassadors will be at Metro SubwayLink stations to assist customers.

MDOT MTA customers are encouraged to visit www.mta.maryland.gov for the latest updates and alternative transportation options, as well as www.facebook.com/mtamaryland and Twitter @mtamaryland or call 410-539-5000.

