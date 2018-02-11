SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CBSNEWS/CBS NEW YORK) — A blackout has hit northern Puerto Rico after an explosion set off a big fire at a main power substation in the U.S. territory. Officials with the island’s Electric Power Authority said late Sunday that several municipalities are without power, including parts of the capital of San Juan. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
“We are trying to restore that as quickly as possible,” the company said.
CBS News’ David Begnaud cites officials as saying 400 megawatts of generation were lost after an explosion/fire at the Monacillos power plant:
Heavy black smoke billowed from the substation as neighbors in the area described on social media seeing the sky turn orange following a loud explosion. San Juan Mayor Carmen Cruz tweeted that no injuries had been reported and that firefighters were on the scene.
Video posted to social media apparently shows flames at the power plant in San Juan:
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz tweeted that no injuries have been reported yet and that firefighters were sent to the scene. As of around 9:15 p.m., Cruz tweeted that it appeared the fire had been almost totally extinguished, and there were reports that parts of San Juan were getting electricity back.
