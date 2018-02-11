WJZ WEATHERFlood Warnings, Watches In Effect As Heavy Rain Covers Region | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar |

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Flood Watch is in effect for much of Maryland, and a Flood Warning has been issued for certain areas as heavy rain will continue to cover the region this weekend.

A slow-moving front will lead to multiple rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall. WJZ meteorologist Tim Williams says rain will continue throughout Sunday morning.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches are likely, with localized amounts up to 3 inches possible.

