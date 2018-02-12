BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are looking for three men who have been indicted on murder and federal drug charges.

The Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $1,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Travis Eugene Alewine, Deaven Raeshawn Cherry and Terrell Luster.

Officials say the three were indicted — along with 18 others — in September 2016 for their alleged roles in a violent drug distribution conspiracy known as the Hillside Enterprise, which operated for 14 years in the Cherry Hill section of Baltimore.

Alewine, Cherry and Luster also face enhanced sentences for murder. The indictment alleges Cherry was involved in the murder of two people, and that Luster and Alewine were both involved in a murder.

Incidents of attempted murders and aggravated assaults are also alleged against the three, along with others named in the indictment.

The defendants face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, ATFtips@atf.gov, text “ATFBAL” to 63975 or contact ATF via the mobile reportit® app.

