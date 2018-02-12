Filed Under:Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Shirley Denise Madrid was last seen in the 1800 block of West Fairmount Avenue on Friday when she was headed to school. She was wearing a black coat, red shirt and brown pants.

She is described as 5’3″ and weighs about 115 pounds.

Authorities say family and friends are concerned with the girl’s well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley Denise Madrid is asked to call the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

