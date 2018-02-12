Filed Under:Baltimore Homicide, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of 28-year-old man in December 2017 from injuries he received in a 2008 shooting has been ruled as a homicide, which brings the 2017 homicide total for Baltimore to 342.

Troy Matthew Johnson Jr. died on December 15, 2017. Police say Johnson had been shot several times back on April 22, 2008, leaving him in critical condition.

An autopsy was performed on Johnson, and it was determined that his cause of death was homicide from injuries he received in the 2008 shooting.

This raises Baltimore’s 2017 homicide total to 342.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch