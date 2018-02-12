BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of 28-year-old man in December 2017 from injuries he received in a 2008 shooting has been ruled as a homicide, which brings the 2017 homicide total for Baltimore to 342.
Troy Matthew Johnson Jr. died on December 15, 2017. Police say Johnson had been shot several times back on April 22, 2008, leaving him in critical condition.
An autopsy was performed on Johnson, and it was determined that his cause of death was homicide from injuries he received in the 2008 shooting.
This raises Baltimore’s 2017 homicide total to 342.
