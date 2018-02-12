BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Baltimore metro users were left in the lurch Friday when the state suddenly shut down the 15-mile subway system without warning, and without backup buses in place.

Temporary buses are now on the job, but emergency repairs to the train system are predicted to take up to a month.

Baltimore’s subway runs from Owings Mills in Baltimore County through downtown Baltimore to Johns Hopkins Hospital. The first eight miles opened in 1983. It has ridership of about 40,000 boardings each weekday.

WJZ was at the Mondawin Station Monday morning for the bus bridge roll out.

The cobbled-together system of private coaches attempting to replace the busted subway frustrated both drivers and would-be train users, Mike Schuh reports.

Trying to find the right bus caused a lot of anxiety for commuters.

Among them was Aaron, who left for work an hour earlier than he normally would have to get to his first day at a new job.

“I already have a lot of anxiety trying to get to work on time,” he told WJZ’s Mike Schuh.

He said he hopes his new boss has heard about the metro mess.

Until the metro is fixed, at least the bus rides are free.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state would provide $2.2 million in emergency funding to run the shuttle bus bridges until the train re-opened.

Buses will stop at all stations Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to midnight and on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to midnight. The shuttle buses are in addition to the existing BaltimoreLink bus options at each station provided by CityLink and LocalLink routes.

