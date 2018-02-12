Filed Under:Baltimore, First Lady Michelle Obama, Smithsonian

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore artist Amy Sherald’s official portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama will be revealed Monday at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be held in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

Sherald is the first-prize winner of the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

Sherald’s portrait will be unveiled alongside the official portrait of former President Barack Obama created by New York artist Kehinde Wiley.

After the unveiling ceremony Sherald’s painting will be on display in the museum’s Recent Acquisitions corridor through early November. Wiley’s portrait of Barack Obama will be permanently placed in the museum’s America’s Presidents exhibition.

