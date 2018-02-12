Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Robbery, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who is wanted in connection with a string of recent robberies in Baltimore.

According to police, the suspect is responsible for at least nine robberies.

  • January 23, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the 3800 block of E. Lombard Street.
  • January 28, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue.
  • January 30, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the 300 block of W. Pratt Street.
  • February 2, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the 1500 block of W. North Avenue.
  • February 5, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the 3200 block of Greenmount Avenue.
  • February 7, 2018, at the Dunkin Donuts located in the 2000 block of E. Monument Street.
  • February 8, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the unit block of E. 25th Street.
  • February 10, 2018, at the Dunkin Donuts located in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue.
  • February 11, 2018, at the Subway restaurant located in the 3500 block of Eastern Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

