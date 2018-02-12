Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore Police racketeering case, Gun Trace Task Force, Local TV

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jurors continued deliberating Monday in the trial for two Baltimore police officers accused of taking part in a litany of illegal activities while on the job as part of an elite gun task force.

Jurors started deliberating last Thursday in a case involving one of the worst U.S. police corruption scandals in recent memory.

Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor were part of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force.

Federal prosecutors allege officers in the specialized unit went rogue — robbing people, dealing drugs, then trying to cover it all up.

Hersl and Taylor have pleaded not guilty in the case. They are the only two officers fighting the charges. Six others have entered guilty pleas, and four are expected to testify for the prosecution.

Jurors have heard nearly three weeks of testimony from drug dealers, a crooked bail bondsman, and disgraced Baltimore detectives who detailed astonishing levels of police misconduct.

