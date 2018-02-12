BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dulaney High School students are getting a new school.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz reversed his decision to renovate, and will instead build a new school.

The decision got the approval of Gov. Larry Hogan as he toured the school Monday, where for years students have sweltered with no air conditioning.

Now, future students heading to the high school in Timonium will have a new building.

“We’re really pleased about that. Comptroller Franchot and I had been pushing to do something about this school for several years and the county executive has opposed building a new school, and just a couple of days ago, he decided to completely reverse his position and we’re very excited about that,” Gov. Hogan said. “We think it’s the right thing to do and we think people in this community will be very pleased with that.”

A spokesperson for Kamenetz says the decision to rebuild rather than renovate was made based on an analysis of school construction needs in rising enrollment.

School construction is part of a broader state commitment to education in Maryland.

“We’re going to put $6.5 billion in K-12 public education this year,” Hogan added. “No governor in the history of the state has ever spent more. It’s our fourth year in a row of record funding.”

The state will pay a percentage of the Dulaney construction tab, but the actual dollar figure hasn’t been determined yet.

The new building will add 400 more seats to accommodate school overcrowding.

