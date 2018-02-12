BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The officer who fired the shot that killed Korryn Gaines during a standoff in 2016 is testifying in the civil trial over Gaines’ death.

Baltimore County officer Royce Ruby took the stand Monday, and said he gave her “every opportunity” to put the gun down and let her son, Kodi, come out of the apartment.

Ruby also said, “I took the first shot because I had no choice.”

#Baltimore County Officer Royce Ruby, who fired fatal shot that killed #KorrynGaines, took stand Monday. An emotional Ruby said: “I took the first shot because I had no choice.” pic.twitter.com/QME16fRIWN — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 12, 2018

Cross examination of Ruby is set for Monday afternoon.

Gaines’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit following her death during a standoff with Baltimore County police in 2016.

Officer Royce Ruby, who fired fatal shot that killed #KorrynGaines, says he gave her “every opportunity” to do right thing. Here’s what J. Wyndal Gordon, who represents Korryn’s family, had to say: pic.twitter.com/NtarxvaXOv — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) February 12, 2018

