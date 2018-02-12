Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are now at the doorstep of mid-February. The “extended outlook” takes us to, almost, the end of the month. *

In the “five day forecast’ we see 3 of the days WAY above normal, and only rain, no snow. Add on the next five days and we see much of the same, though, maybe not as warm.

Here is why I am pointing this out.  (But before I do knock on wood, cross your fingers, do as I am doing now.  Think of, and activate, every good luck charm you can so this blog does not jinx the forecast). The days are getting longer and the Northern hemisphere is coming out of deep Winter.

March is a long month but if we should get a snow event, and I am sure we will, the effects won’t be with us for months. The crud will be gone in timely fashion. And that “timely fashion’ becomes shorter the more we move toward 3-21: the first day of Spring.

So today we will have slow clearing, and temperatures dropping. But my headline, and yours, should be that extended look.

MB

*We currently present a five day forecast. In the future that may be extended out. Back in the day “five day’s”  was a good bet for accuracy. These day’s 7 is. But, having said that, 10 day’s out with current modeling is a fairly good look at what “might” be.

