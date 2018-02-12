BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Trump will reveal how he’s going to pay for his ambitious plan to overhaul our nation’s infrastructure on Monday. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to know where that money will come from.

This plan is one of the president’s biggest campaign promises. A promise reiterated a couple of weeks ago during the state of the union address.

“Tonight I’m calling on congress to produce a bill that generates at least 1.5 trillion dollars for the new infrastructure investment that our country so desperately needs,” said President Trump.

A senior administration official says that the proposal will have four objectives. It will stimulate 1.5 trillion dollars in new investment and infrastructure, shorten the permitting process to two years, invest in rural infrastructure, and improve work force training.

Only 200 billion dollars of the 1.5 trillion would come from direct federal spending. State and local governments are expected to pony up the rest. While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have questioned where the money will come from, environmentalists are sounding the alarm on the shortened permitting process.

The center for american progress, a progressive public policy research organization released a statement that says, “What Trump and his team have released is not an infrastructure plan. It’s a scam to line the pockets of corporate polluters by gutting protections for our environment.”

The White House announced that on Wednesday, the president will host a bipartisan group from capitol hill to talk about the proposal.

On Monday, President Trump is also expected to release his budget plan for the coming fiscal year. It is expected to include cuts to dozens of federal agencies, and it will also include funding for a southern border wall and the opioid epidemic.

