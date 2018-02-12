By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wet weekend that ended up with sunshine and cooler air Monday has brought the Baltimore area up-to-date with precipitation for the year and ended the current drought.

Tonight will feature chilly temperatures and clear skies.

Tuesday will be a cool but mainly sunny day until later on.

Warmer air will begin to move back in on Wednesday.

A few showers may develop later in the day with more showers and very mild temperatures on Thursday.

It will cool down, and dry out for the weekend.

