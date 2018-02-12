BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wet weekend that ended up with sunshine and cooler air Monday has brought the Baltimore area up-to-date with precipitation for the year and ended the current drought.
Tonight will feature chilly temperatures and clear skies.
Tuesday will be a cool but mainly sunny day until later on.
Warmer air will begin to move back in on Wednesday.
A few showers may develop later in the day with more showers and very mild temperatures on Thursday.
It will cool down, and dry out for the weekend.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Bob TurkWhen skies turned cloudy, some little boys would catch frogs. Not Bob Turk. He caught the rain. According to his mother, Bob created a rain well...More from Bob Turk