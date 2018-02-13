BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information about an assault involving a 14-year-old who was attacked with a baseball bat in December.

Baltimore County detectives haven’t been able to identify a suspect given the vague description of a person wearing all black, about 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds.

The assault happened in the 4700 block of Stellabrooke Lane on Dec. 20 when the boy was returning home from school with a relative.

When he got out of the car, the suspect approached him and hit him several times with the bat, then ran.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

“The relative did see the incident unfold, they did see the suspect come up and strike the victim several times,” Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson at the time. “They started to walk towards the suspect when the suspect fled from the area.”

Police believe the teen was targeted, but have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information about the violent crime, please call Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020 or call Metro Crime Stoppers.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook