By Alex DeMetrick
Chesapeak Bay, president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump’s proposed budget places federal funds for a cleaner Chesapeake Bay back on the chopping block.

Right now, $73 million in funds directed to the ESP help six bay states, including Maryland, with efforts to clean up waterways flowing into the bay. That’s money Trump’s budget would cut by 90 percent.

“The cut in funding could not come at a worse time,” says Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will Baker. “The bay has now shown improvement for five to 10 years. Unprecedented.”

Major sources of water pollution, like nitrogen, phosphorous, and sediment, have all been reduced, leading to clearer water in the bay and a resurgence in underwater vegetation critical to marine life.

“This clearly says the president does not stand on the side of clean water,” Baker added.

Last year, Trump also tried to eliminate bay funding, but Congress refused to go along and left the funding in place. Baker hopes there will be a repeat this year.

“All of our congressional delegation and our two senators here in Maryland are opposed to these cuts. Clean water is non-partisan. It’s something we all value. There’s no reason we should have to fight so hard to get it,” Baker said.

