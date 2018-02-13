BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Clam, Oyster Harvesting Temporarily Open At Kent Narrows.
Waters in the Kent Narrows, in Queen Anne’s County, will be reclassified as open starting Monday, February 12. It will stay open for harvesting through the end of the 2017 oyster season (March 31).
The Narrows is a channel between Kent Island and the Delmarva Peninsula. During most years, a high volume of boat traffic and marina activity creates the potential to degrade shellfish water quality, so harvesting is prohibited.
