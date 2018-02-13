LOVE IS IN THE AIRWAVES: Can you guess who met their spouse here at WJZ? Click here for Jessica Kartalija's special Valentine's Day week series, as we take a behind-the-scenes look at WJZ love stories.

Mount Hood, Oregon

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a climber who fell up to 1,000 feet (305) meters and was airlifted off Mount Hood has died.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the male climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Portland, Oregon, hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says seven or eight climbers remain stranded on the mountain and that one has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Rescue teams are still working to reach the climbers.

