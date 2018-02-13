GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a climber who fell up to 1,000 feet (305) meters and was airlifted off Mount Hood has died.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the male climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at a Portland, Oregon, hospital Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office says seven or eight climbers remain stranded on the mountain and that one has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Rescue teams are still working to reach the climbers.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)