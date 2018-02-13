BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man is dead after police say he rear-ended a dump truck while driving on I-83.

The Baltimore Police Department reports the crash happened in the early morning hours on northbound I-83 at Kelly Ave.

Police were called to the scene, and responding officers found that a 2000 Honda Civic had rear ended a DPW Dump Truck.

The operator and passenger of the dump truck were working to put out smoke from the Civic and help the driver of the vehicle,

The driver of the Civic, identified as Thomas Linzey, was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounce dead a short time after arriving.

The investigation into the crash showed that the dump truck was traveling at a slow rate of speed in order to clear debris off the road. The dump truck was found to have had operating function arrow board and rear crash bar.

Investigators say the Civic rear-ended the dump truck, and there were “no signs of braking or evasive maneuvers” before the crash.

