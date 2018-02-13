BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man who has previously been arrested was taken into custody after trying to toss a gun during a police chase in Baltimore.
Baltimore City Police officers were conducting an investigation in the 5300 block of Denmore Avenue on Monday when they arrested Terrell Elliot Jr., who lives on the street.
Police say officers confiscated a loaded handgun that Elliot allegedly tried to discarded during a brief foot pursuit.
Elliot was taken to Central Booking where he was charged with handgun violations.
Police did not specify what Elliot was previously arrested for, nor did they provide details of the investigation they were conducting prior to Elliot’s arrest.
