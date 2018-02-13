BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A month after a patient was found left outside an emergency room in about 30-40 degree weather and wearing nothing but a hospital gown; a new president has been appointed to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

A video of the woman being left outside by hospital staff went viral and sparked a nationwide discussion of the practice known as patient dumping.

When WJZ spoke with the patient’s mother, she said her 22-year-old daughter Rebecca was left out in the cold and she had to contact police just to track her down.

RELATED: Baltimore Hospital ‘Takes Responsibility’ For Woman Left Outside In Cold

On Monday the medical center appointed Alison Brown, a marketing executive, as the new president. According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, she will report directly to the medical center’s CEO, Dr. Mohan Suntha.

Brown told The Baltimore Sun she is looking forward to working on the front lines of health care and that she is familiar with some aspects of the Midtown Campus, having helped bring clinical programs to the hospital. One of her priorities will be to help build staff morale.

Brown will keep her current position overseeing marketing and communications.

Rebecca’s family is considering a lawsuit against the hospital and has hired a lawyer. According to The Baltimore Sun, the family’s attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon, called the leadership change “a step in the right direction,” but said “it doesn’t undo the cruel and inhumane treatment that Rebecca received in January.”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and state health officials are investigating the incident.

