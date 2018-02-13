BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will play the Chicago Bears in the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.
This is the Ravens’ first time playing in the Hall of Fame Game, which will take place on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 8 pm ET at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
The game will happen just two days before Ray Lewis is enshrined in the NFL Hall Of Fame. Lewis, who played 17 seasons in Baltimore, joins Jonathan Ogden as the only Ravens in the Hall of Fame.
This will be the Bears’ record-tying fifth time playing in the Hall of Fame game. Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher will also be inducted, along with Randy Moss, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard.
